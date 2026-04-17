Former SAPD officer accused of shooting Erik Cantu multiple times set to make court appearance

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An ex-San Antonio police officer is expected to make his first court appearance after a judge denied a request to delay a potential jury trial last fall.

James Brennand, 31, was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony.

Recommended Videos

According to court records, Brennand is set to appear in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday.

KSAT plans to livestream Brennand’s Friday morning court appearance in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

In October 2022, police records showed Brennand fired multiple shots at a BMW driven by Erik Cantu, who was 17 at the time.

Brennand, who was fired from the department three days after the shooting, was captured on body camera footage opening the door of Cantu’s vehicle and shooting at him as Cantu attempted to drive away.

He made his most recent court appearance in September 2025.

The shooting drew national attention. Cantu suffered serious injuries and spent months recovering.

In unrelated developments, Cantu, now 21, was sentenced to two years in prison on April 1 after he violated his probation multiple times.

If found guilty of the charge, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

More recent related coverage of this story on KSAT: