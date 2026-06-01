3 hospitalized after shooting outside house party on West Side, San Antonio police say Multiple people fled the location after the shooting The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Chupaderas Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two boys and one girl were hospitalized after a shooting outside a house party on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Chupaderas Street, which is located near San Fernando Street.
Two separate incidents occurred at the party, which prompted people to leave the home, SAPD said.
Multiple gunshots were then fired in the street outside the home.
One of the boys injured took himself to a hospital, but he was transferred to another location for treatment.
The other boy and girl were also taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said that one of them suffered critical injuries.
Multiple people fled the location after the shooting, according to SAPD.
Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Academy Opens with Best in the West T-Shirts Spurs Fan Reaction to win @ River North A San Antonio record store since 1972 is fighting to stay open Towing Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Bribing Bexar County's Top Law Enforcement Officer ‘Rise & Dine’ with gorillas: San Antonio Zoo launches breakfast experience at Congo Falls Return of a winning tradition Emotional homecoming for a San Antonio dad A grandmother's final 911 call — and the system that failed her SA's Newest Spurs Song Has the City Jamming The Alien Drink That Tastes Like a Wemby Half-Court Shot Judge wasn't happy, but he had no choice — 7 years for a deadly street race Phones Blew Up With a Tornado Warning — What Residents Did Next Over $15K of Equipment Gone: Local Landscaper's Trailer Swiped from Storage Unit A truck ended up FOUR houses away after this storm hit Kirby KSAT's Educator of the Month KSAT Connect video shows light show in SA Cars near submerged in Tuesday night rain Paxton Beats the $150M Machine & Takes the Senate Nomination Suspect Used Instagram to Set a Deadly Trap Previous video Next video