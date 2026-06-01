3 hospitalized after shooting outside house party on West Side, San Antonio police say

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Chupaderas Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Two boys and one girl were hospitalized after a shooting outside a house party on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Chupaderas Street, which is located near San Fernando Street.

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Two separate incidents occurred at the party, which prompted people to leave the home, SAPD said.

Multiple gunshots were then fired in the street outside the home.

One of the boys injured took himself to a hospital, but he was transferred to another location for treatment.

The other boy and girl were also taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said that one of them suffered critical injuries.

Multiple people fled the location after the shooting, according to SAPD.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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