Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in Windcrest, DPS says

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Contact 911 or the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666 if you have seen Andre Cannon.

WINDCREST, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man missing in Windcrest.

Andre Cannon was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday in the 8700 block of Golden Point, located near Crestway Drive.

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Cannon is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Cannon could be wearing a Navy veteran hat, a blue pajama T-shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, DPS has asked that you contact 911 or the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666.

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