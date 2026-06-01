Man killed in house fire on North Side, San Antonio Fire Department says Multiple pets also died in the flames, fire officials say SAN ANTONIO – A man and multiple pets were killed in a North Side house fire early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire started around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Edison Drive, which is located near Fresno Street.
Upon arrival, crews encountered flames on the back of the house. Family members told SAFD that one of their loved ones was still inside the home.
Fire officials later found a man dead toward the back of the home, the department said.
Although three to four dogs were saved, SAFD said that multiple pets were killed in the fire.
The house sustained significant damage to its backside, fire officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
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