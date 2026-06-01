June brings more rain chances. Here’s when to expect downpours

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS THIS WEEK: 30-40% chance Wednesday-Saturday
HOW MUCH RAIN?: Some may see nothing, others up to 1″
HURRICANE SEASON: Starts today. Atlantic is quiet.
FORECAST
TODAY
Clouds this morning will break apart by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach to near 90. A stray shower is possible, but odds are low (10%).
TROPICAL MOISTURE THIS WEEK
A good swath of tropical moisture will feed in from the Gulf by midweek. This should enhance rain chances. Still, any development will be spotty, meaning not all of us will get rain. For those who do see a downpour, heavy rainfall can be expected. A lucky few could see up at an 1″ of rainfall. Severe weather is not anticipated.
HURRICANE SEASON
Today officially marks the start of hurricane season. Currently, the Atlantic basin is quiet. Climatology tells us that the Gulf and northern Caribbean are favored areas for development this time of year.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.