Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

June brings more rain chances. Here’s when to expect downpours

Good moisture means spotty downpours this week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tropical moisture will help to develop downpours this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SPOTTY DOWNPOURS THIS WEEK: 30-40% chance Wednesday-Saturday
  • HOW MUCH RAIN?: Some may see nothing, others up to 1″
  • HURRICANE SEASON: Starts today. Atlantic is quiet.

FORECAST

TODAY

Clouds this morning will break apart by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach to near 90. A stray shower is possible, but odds are low (10%).

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TROPICAL MOISTURE THIS WEEK

A good swath of tropical moisture will feed in from the Gulf by midweek. This should enhance rain chances. Still, any development will be spotty, meaning not all of us will get rain. For those who do see a downpour, heavy rainfall can be expected. A lucky few could see up at an 1″ of rainfall. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HURRICANE SEASON

Today officially marks the start of hurricane season. Currently, the Atlantic basin is quiet. Climatology tells us that the Gulf and northern Caribbean are favored areas for development this time of year.

June tropical climatology (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...