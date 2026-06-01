Family not giving up hope as teen declared brain dead after falling from truck during Spurs postgame celebration

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old was declared brain dead after falling from a truck during post-Spurs game celebrations on the South Side. But his family isn’t giving up hope, yet.

Jose Luis Rodriguez III, known by his friends and family as Joey, has been “fighting for his life” at the hospital since the Thursday injury, according to a family member.

Despite difficult conversations with medical professionals, his grandmother said that they are praying for a miracle and hope the city will join them in their prayers.

“I believe in God and I believe in miracles,” the grandmother said. “I’m trying to hold on for my son, my daughter-in-law and the rest of the family."

The grandmother told KSAT that Rodriguez’s organs are functioning, and they are hoping for a little more time for Joey to make a recovery.

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