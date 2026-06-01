Family not giving up hope as teen declared brain dead after falling from truck during Spurs postgame celebration Family asking for prayers, support amid Joey Rodriguez’s hospitalization Jose "Joey" Luis Rodriguez III (Courtesy) SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old was declared brain dead after falling from a truck during post-Spurs game celebrations on the South Side. But his family isn’t giving up hope, yet.
Jose Luis Rodriguez III, known by his friends and family as Joey, has been “fighting for his life” at the hospital since the Thursday injury, according to a family member.
Despite difficult conversations with medical professionals, his grandmother said that they are praying for a miracle and hope the city will join them in their prayers.
“I believe in God and I believe in miracles,” the grandmother said. “I’m trying to hold on for my son, my daughter-in-law and the rest of the family.
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The grandmother told KSAT that Rodriguez’s organs are functioning, and they are hoping for a little more time for Joey to make a recovery.
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About the Authors Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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