Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘Fighting for his life’: Teen on life support after falling from truck during Spurs celebration
Where to buy tickets for the 2026 NBA Finals in San Antonio
SAPD: Man shot multiple times through front door on Northwest Side after refusing entry to stranger
KSAT meteorologist Shelby Ebertowski is engaged
Family not giving up hope as teen declared brain dead after falling from truck during Spurs postgame celebration
Humid & warm with a few tropical downpours
NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, how to watch Spurs vs. Knicks on KSAT 12
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT

Local News

Family not giving up hope as teen declared brain dead after falling from truck during Spurs postgame celebration

Family asking for prayers, support amid Joey Rodriguez’s hospitalization

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Jose "Joey" Luis Rodriguez III (Courtesy)

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old was declared brain dead after falling from a truck during post-Spurs game celebrations on the South Side. But his family isn’t giving up hope, yet.

Jose Luis Rodriguez III, known by his friends and family as Joey, has been “fighting for his life” at the hospital since the Thursday injury, according to a family member.

Despite difficult conversations with medical professionals, his grandmother said that they are praying for a miracle and hope the city will join them in their prayers.

“I believe in God and I believe in miracles,” the grandmother said. “I’m trying to hold on for my son, my daughter-in-law and the rest of the family."

The grandmother told KSAT that Rodriguez’s organs are functioning, and they are hoping for a little more time for Joey to make a recovery.

Read more:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...