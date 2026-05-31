SAPD: Man shot multiple times through front door on Northwest Side after refusing entry to stranger Shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 6100 block of Ingram Road Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times through a home’s front door after refusing to let an unknown man inside, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Ingram Road on the city’s Northwest Side.
Police said the 43-year-old man told officers that an unknown man came to the front door demanding entry.
After the man denied the shooter entry multiple times, SAPD said the shooter allegedly began shooting through the door, striking the man multiple times. The man was taken to a local hospital.
SAPD said the shooter fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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