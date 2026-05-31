Woman fatally struck by vehicle while crossing Interstate 35 main lanes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday while crossing the main lanes of Interstate 35, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 35 South and South Laredo Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said the woman was crossing the main lanes when the vehicle struck her. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: