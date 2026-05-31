Man hospitalized after stabbing on Southwest Side, police say Officers were dispatched to the stabbing early Sunday morning to the 3800 block of South Zarzamora Street San Antonio police car (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of South Zarzamora Street for reports of a stabbing.
SAPD said the 33-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation with a man he knew before the man stabbed him in the upper body.
The 40-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the victim fled the scene before police arrived, SAPD said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. SAPD did not specify his condition.
No arrests have been made, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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