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Man hospitalized after stabbing on Southwest Side, police say

Officers were dispatched to the stabbing early Sunday morning to the 3800 block of South Zarzamora Street

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police car (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of South Zarzamora Street for reports of a stabbing.

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SAPD said the 33-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation with a man he knew before the man stabbed him in the upper body.

The 40-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the victim fled the scene before police arrived, SAPD said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. SAPD did not specify his condition.

No arrests have been made, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

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