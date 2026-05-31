Man hospitalized after stabbing on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of South Zarzamora Street for reports of a stabbing.

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SAPD said the 33-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation with a man he knew before the man stabbed him in the upper body.

The 40-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the victim fled the scene before police arrived, SAPD said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. SAPD did not specify his condition.

No arrests have been made, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

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