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Driver allegedly disregards red light, strikes vehicle on Southwest Side, SAPD says

All drivers and passengers were evaluated on scene and later taken to a local hospital, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police lights. (WDIV)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver allegedly disregarded a red light and struck into another vehicle on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Southwest Military Drive and New Laredo Highway after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

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Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on Southwest Military Drive when they ran a red light and struck a second vehicle attempting to turn onto New Laredo Highway.

All drivers and passengers were evaluated on scene and later taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. SAPD did not specify how many people were hospitalized or their conditions.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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