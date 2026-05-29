WATCH LIVE: San Antonio police to provide details on West Side shooting The nature of the incident is unclear at this time SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department spokesperson is expected to provide an update on a shots fired call Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the incident near Southwest 19th Street and Chihuahua Street.
SAPD said it will hold a news conference near the intersection of Southwest 19th Street and Vera Cruz.
KSAT plans to livestream the news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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