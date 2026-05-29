WATCH LIVE: San Antonio police to provide details on West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department spokesperson is expected to provide an update on a shots fired call Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the incident near Southwest 19th Street and Chihuahua Street.

SAPD said it will hold a news conference near the intersection of Southwest 19th Street and Vera Cruz.

KSAT plans to livestream the news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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