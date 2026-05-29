BCSO identifies woman allegedly killed by grandson inside Shavano Park home

A North Side San Antonio man was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on May 27, 2026, and is accused of killing his grandma inside her home in Shavano Park.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who deputies said was killed by her grandson on Wednesday in Shavano Park.

Rose Lozano Garcia, 79, was pronounced dead at a home located near the intersection of Northwest Military Highway and End Gate Lane, BCSO said.

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According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Garcia was found with heavy amounts of trauma to her neck and face.

Garcia’s grandson, Joseph Martin Finnegan, 27, has officially been charged with murder in connection with her death, Bexar County jail records show.

Garcia had called BCSO just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to request help for Finnegan, who was experiencing a mental health episode.

Joseph Martin Finnegan's booking photo. (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

According to Shavano Park city officials, Garcia specifically requested for BCSO’s SMART (Specialized Multidisciplinary Alternate Response Team) unit to come to the home on Long Bow Road for “mental help for her grandson that was not mentally doing well.”

Garcia also called for BCSO’s SMART unit because a “marked Shavano Park police unit” would have drawn unwanted “attention to the situation,” the city said in a Thursday morning statement. The unit dispatched to the home consisted of one Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy and “two civilian mental health professionals,” according to Shavano Park city officials.

The sheriff said Garcia was in contact with a deputy, but she never responded by the time BCSO arrived at her home approximately 30 minutes later.

Salazar said no one answered the BCSO deputy’s first knock at the door. However, Shavano Park city officials said the deputy looked through a window and saw Finnegan covered in blood and “immediately engaged with the male subject at gunpoint.”

A Shavano Park Police Department officer later responded to the home.

“(The deputy) could see the victim lying on the floor covered in blood inside the residence,” Salazar said.

Salazar said a “pointy, edged weapon” and a “heavy blunt object” were recovered by deputies at the scene.

According to Salazar, this is not the first time that Finnegan has found himself behind bars.

“The city police here (Shavano Park) know him. They’ve dealt with him many times,” Salazar said. “He’s got a long criminal history, and a long mental health history, as well.”

Finnegan had multiple reports of violence against the Shavano Park Police Department, “but, fortunately, nothing to this extent,” Salazar said.

Finnegan was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, court records show. He is expected back in court on Aug. 25.

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