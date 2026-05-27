EF-1 tornado touched down near New Berlin, National Weather Service says

The tornado, which sustained an estimated peak wind of 105 miles per hour near Santa Clara on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, met the criteria of an EF-1 tornado, the National Weather Service said.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – After a loud and noisy Tuesday night of showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado in the San Antonio area.

The agency said its damage survey team found damage that supported the existence of a tornado touching down at approximately 10:20 p.m. near New Berlin in south Guadalupe County. The tornado, which sustained an estimated peak wind of 105 miles per hour, met the criteria of an EF-1 tornado, NWS said.

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Tornado wind speed is measured on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, which ranges from EF-0 (65-85 miles per hour) to EF-5 (200 miles per hour or more).

The service said a “tornado debris signature” was seen on radar just north of the area’s most extensive damage.

NWS surveyors said the tornado may have started moving east of Linne Road before shifting southeast for approximately five minutes, but the tornado’s complete path is not yet confirmed. Significant damage was reported north of Kunde Road.

The NWS said its review of the tornado and other storms remain under investigation.

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