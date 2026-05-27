Bexar County moves forward on $15M incentive package for H-E-B’s East Side expansion

If the project moves forward, the local campus will receive significant upgrades.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County is moving on plans to assist H-E-B with its East Side expansion push.

County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to start negotiations on an incentive package worth about $15 million for the homegrown grocery giant’s $700 million supply chain investment at its Foster Road campus. Early plans call for a new bakery, refrigerated warehouse, transportation and other facilities at the site, in a move that would add 720 jobs to the region, according to H-E-B’s application, with an additional 500 jobs to be added over the next decade.

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The company is seeking a 10-year, 85% tax abatement agreement on real and personal property improvements. Construction could start later this year, with facilities expected to come online as early as 2028, per the company’s May 19 announcement.

Speaking to the commission Tuesday, Group Vice President for Real Estate Ben Scott said the company evaluated several existing facilities within its Texas supply chain for the project.

“So across those 22 distribution centers and other campuses, this project was considered for Temple, Houston and other areas, but we’re very proud and excited to partner with the county on this opportunity to bring it to Bexar County,” he said.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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