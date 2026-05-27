Man convicted of breaking into dorm to watch women sleep now accused of recording women in San Antonio restroom

Jose Chavez Jr. seen in 2019 and 2026 booking photos.

SAN ANTONIO – A man convicted in 2023 of breaking into a Texas State University dormitory and watching women sleep has been arrested in San Antonio after police said he attempted to use a cell phone to record women using the restroom at a store.

Jose Chavez Jr., 36, was taken into San Antonio police custody Monday, after officers were called to an arts and crafts store in the 17700 block of La Cantera Parkway.

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Chavez is accused of entering the women’s restroom and while occupying a stall, holding his cell phone over the stall divider while a woman used the restroom.

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A woman who saw the phone being held over the divider demanded that the person come out of the stall.

The suspect, identified as Chavez, denied using the phone to record the women, charging paperwork states.

An off-duty officer at the store detained Chavez until SAPD arrived on scene, records show.

Chavez told police that he entered the wrong restroom and denied making any recordings.

SAPD confiscated two phones in Chavez’s possession, as well as an adapter and a memory card, charging records show.

Chavez was booked into jail on a charge of attempt to commit invasive visual recording, jail records show.

Chavez convicted in 2019 Texas State dorm incident

Chavez was arrested in April 2019 after police at Texas State University said he broke into one of the dormitories and was caught watching women sleep.

Police at the time said Chavez entered unlocked dorm rooms where female students were sleeping and took several items.

In one incident at an off-campus housing complex, police said a woman woke up to find a man, later identified as Chavez, on her bed, touching her inappropriately.

Chavez was arrested on four charges of burglary of a habitation and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

He was convicted of burglary of a habitation in June 2023 as part of a plea agreement that dismissed the sex-related offense, Hays County court records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.