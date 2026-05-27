SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek leads in connection with fatal 2021 shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting assistance from the public to identify who shot and killed two women in 2021.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. on May 29, 2021, in the 3300 block of Fallen Lead Lane, which is located near Callaghan Road.

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Arbranique Johnson, 24, and Roniqua Simms, 26, were inside a white sedan when another vehicle chased after them into a neighborhood along Fallen Lead Lane.

Several people exited the other vehicle and opened fire on the white sedan, officers said.

Johnson and Simms were later pronounced dead, according to SAPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Anyone can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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