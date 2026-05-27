Man attempted to sexually assault woman on Northwest Side trail, SAPD says

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on a Northwest Side trail, according to a news release.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday on the Jewel Lake trails at Leon Creek Greenway.

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The woman told officers that she was walking on the trail when an unidentified man approached her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her, SAPD said.

Officers said the woman was able to take a picture of the man on a cellphone during the assault.

Authorities said the suspect is approximately 20 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build. Police said he has a beard and short black hair.

Detectives with SAPD’s Special Victims Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone who may recognize the man or have been a witness to a crime near the trial is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this crime.

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