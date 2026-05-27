SAPD officer fired twice over inappropriate TikTok videos, allowing sex assault suspects to re-enter crime scene

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was handed two indefinite suspensions on the same day in April for a slew of policy violations including posting social media content that showed him in uniform, repeatedly leaving his shift early without permission and for allowing two sexual assault suspects to re-enter a crime scene, discipline records show.

Officer Xavier Hutchinson was given two indefinite suspensions April 14 — less than two weeks before reaching five years of service with SAPD.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

An internal affairs investigation found that Hutchinson posted multiple videos of himself in uniform and other SAPD officers in uniform while he worked outside employment last fall.

The videos remained online even though Hutchinson had been given an order to remove the content.

One of the social media posts included footage of a female SAPD officer displaying her middle finger to the camera, discipline records show.

Hutchinson was terminated for rules violations including conduct prejudicial to good order and insubordination, according to records.

He received a second indefinite suspension for several additional violations related to the handling of suspects and leaving his assigned shifts without permission, records show.

Last October, a security officer requested Hutchinson to issue a criminal trespass warning to a man who had stolen several items from a store throughout one day.

A background check revealed the man was wanted on a municipal court warrant.

Hutchinson failed to take the suspect into custody on the warrant, records show.

During the same month, Hutchinson twice left his assigned shift early to go work an off-duty employment job, according to records.

The records note that Hutchinson was also repeatedly late for work and claimed he was working off-duty assignments.

In November, Hutchinson was dispatched to an aggravated sexual assault call.

Hutchinson was assigned by the handling officer to guard the suspects and the crime scene, records show.

Hutchinson, however, allowed both suspects to re-enter the crime scene and allowed one of them to re-enter the room where the alleged sexual assault took place, according to records.

The officer then escorted the suspects to the lobby of the apartment complex, in close proximity to the victim, records show.

Hutchinson then left the scene without a supervisor’s approval and told the handling officer via text message, “im dipping probie is here,” an apparent description of leaving the suspects in the custody of a probationary officer.

Hutchinson admitted in his response to the allegations that leaving the scene had caused a safety concern, records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.