Pearl plans massive retail expansion in push for more daytime traffic Pearl plans to expand its footprint. (Courtesy Gabe Hernandez | SABJ) (Copyright 2026 by SABJ - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – To capture more daytime traffic, Pearl is about to embark on a major expansion of its footprint.
The mixed-use development plans to add a new retail district at the eastern end of the site, company officials told the Business Journal. With planned space for about 20 retailers, Pearl owner Silver Ventures is eyeing the land between Avenue A and Highway 281, where some of its parking sits.
In a recent interview, Silver Ventures CEO Bryant Ambelang said the push is part of the organization’s desire to translate weekend traffic to the rest of the week. As a
food-and-beverage-heavy site, bolstering retail will be part of that drive in what he calls a dramatic shift.
“On the retail side, what we haven’t figured out is how to get to a critical mass so that there is enough foot traffic that supports our local retail tenants,” Ambelang said. The weekend farmer’s market generates a good level of
customers for its existing retailers, but there hasn’t been a solution to translate that to other days of the week. Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website . Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. More recent SABJ coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
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