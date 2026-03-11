Holt family buys Southtown restaurant building as Project Marvel presses on

(Copyright 2026 by Battalion - All rights reserved.)

The building had been marketed for sale or lease for several months prior to the deal. (Battalion)

SAN ANTONIO – As Project Marvel kicks into gear, the Holt family has scooped up some urban core property.

The family has purchased the Battalion restaurant building at 604 S. Alamo St., according to Bexar County records.

An affiliated entity tied to San Antonio Spurs Managing Partner Peter Holt and his wife, Lauren Holt, acquired the tract on Feb. 25.

