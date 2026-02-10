Skip to main content
Local News

VIA gets another round of design approvals for rapid transit stations

Six of 26 planned stations will sit in San Antonio’s Mission, Monte Vista, and King William historic districts

James McCandless, San Antonio Business Journal

Conceptual rendering of VIA Metropolitan Transit's planned Advanced Rapid Transit system. A city panel approved designs for six stations last week. (VIA Metropolitan Transit/SABJ)

SAN ANTONIO

HDRC passed the move after a thorough review of updated designs, though District 5 Commissioner Roland Garcia Mazuca and District 8 Commissioner James Cervantes voted no.

Planned map for VIA Metropolitan Transit's Rapid Green Line (VIA Metropolitan Transit)
  • West Elsmere Place and West Lynwood
  • West Mulberry Avenue and West Agarita Avenue
  • West Woodlawn Avenue and West Mistletoe
  • Pereida Street and South Alamo Street
  • The east and west sides of Roosevelt Park Drive and West Whittier Street

In response to a series of public and personal reviews from the panel, VIA put forth several tweaks that would help blend the stations with the characteristics of their surroundings.

“The basis for design, and considerations for the shelter design will remain intact; however, all of the shelters in Historic Districts, and their ‘sister’ (pair) shelter will be a different color than all of the other shelters,” the agency wrote. “The canopy and structure will be fabricated in the dark green color, in lieu of the basic Silver color.”

HDRC first took up the station’s designs in December. The Green Line, carrying a $481 million price tag, is targeted to be operational in 2028. The Silver Line, an east-west counterpart, is due in 2029.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

