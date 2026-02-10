VIA gets another round of design approvals for rapid transit stations

Conceptual rendering of VIA Metropolitan Transit's planned Advanced Rapid Transit system. A city panel approved designs for six stations last week.

SAN ANTONIO –

HDRC passed the move after a thorough review of updated designs, though District 5 Commissioner Roland Garcia Mazuca and District 8 Commissioner James Cervantes voted no.

Planned map for VIA Metropolitan Transit's Rapid Green Line (VIA Metropolitan Transit)

West Elsmere Place and West Lynwood

West Mulberry Avenue and West Agarita Avenue

West Woodlawn Avenue and West Mistletoe

Pereida Street and South Alamo Street

The east and west sides of Roosevelt Park Drive and West Whittier Street

In response to a series of public and personal reviews from the panel, VIA put forth several tweaks that would help blend the stations with the characteristics of their surroundings.

“The basis for design, and considerations for the shelter design will remain intact; however, all of the shelters in Historic Districts, and their ‘sister’ (pair) shelter will be a different color than all of the other shelters,” the agency wrote. “The canopy and structure will be fabricated in the dark green color, in lieu of the basic Silver color.”

HDRC first took up the station’s designs in December. The Green Line, carrying a $481 million price tag, is targeted to be operational in 2028. The Silver Line, an east-west counterpart, is due in 2029.

