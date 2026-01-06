Sports venue with 16 courts and two-story restaurant breaks ground near UTSA Boulevard

The sports bar and restaurant concept is under construction.

SAN ANTONIO – A new concept plans to bring a hospitality and entertainment experience to the Northwest Side.

PDL Sports & Social Club, a sports venue with a bar and restaurant, is under construction at 13735 W. Interstate 10 off UTSA Boulevard, according to a press release.

The project, which spans three acres, is being developed by PDL Sports Group, a Texas-based development and lifestyle brand. It will include a two-story restaurant and bar as well as 16 courts, 10 for padel and the rest for pickleball. Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.

The first floor of the over 13,000-square-foot building will include Pala Grill, a chef-driven restaurant serving high-quality sports bar food, such as charcoal-grilled burgers and pizza.

“I want to make sure that everything that we do is really good quality and the best that we can do,” Alberto Mosqueda, CEO of PDL Sports Group, said.

The new sports venue will offer padel and pickle ball courts for customers. (Steven Paulsen/SABJ)

In addition to the restaurant, a storefront with merchandise will also operate on the first floor.

A sports bar, dubbed Vibora Sports Bar, and a rooftop space will occupy the building’s second floor. The rooftop will serve as a nightclub one day out of the week, offering customers limited bottle service and a special event space.

Customers also have the option of two outdoor patios totaling 5,000 square feet. Mosqueda estimates a guest capacity of about 360 between Pala Grill and Vibora Sports Bar. He also expects to hire around 80 to 100 staff members, with about 80% being full-time.

The major development plans to combine athletic activities with social gathering on the Northwest Side. (Steven Paulsen/SABJ)

Mosqueda said the inspiration came after seeing rapid growth in padel’s popularity. The sport, which is played in doubles on an enclosed court with glass walls, is becoming increasingly popular in Mexico, South America and Europe, he said.

“Once I played padel, I never went back. It’s a little bit different. It’s more competitive and it gets a little bit addicting. I say that it’s a combination of tennis and chess,” he explained.

This project marks the first step in building a lifestyle brand for Mosqueda.

He said that he views the venue as a flagship for PDL Sport Group, as the parent company plans to expand statewide in Austin, Dallas and Houston. This process will most likely begin within the next year.

“What we’re going to create is a place where people will go and just hang out. They don’t even have to play, what we’re creating is a community,” he said.

PDL Sports & Social Club broke ground on Dec. 9 and is targeting the summer of 2026 for its opening.

Once complete, it will operate in proximity to Chicken N Pickle, a similar entertainment space with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, a full-service restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The sports venue joins a growing list of new developments taking shape on UTSA Boulevard near the University of Texas at San Antonio.

This includes The Merc, a major mixed-use district that plans to feature retail spaces, restaurants, wellness-focused storefronts, recreation amenities and community gathering spots. The project broke ground in October.

