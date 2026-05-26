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Local News

Woman who uses wheelchair stabs brother in altercation on East Side, SAPD says

The incident happened in the 200 block of Longview Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who uses a wheelchair stabbed her brother late Monday night in an altercation on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Longview Drive, located near S. WW White Road.

The man, who’s in his 50s, was stabbed in his arm, officers said. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

SAPD said the woman, who’s around 60 years old, was detained for further questioning.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the woman to allegedly stab her brother. Further information was not readily available.

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