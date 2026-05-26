Woman who uses wheelchair stabs brother in altercation on East Side, SAPD says The incident happened in the 200 block of Longview Drive SAN ANTONIO – A woman who uses a wheelchair stabbed her brother late Monday night in an altercation on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Longview Drive, located near S. WW White Road.
The man, who’s in his 50s, was stabbed in his arm, officers said. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAPD said the woman, who’s around 60 years old, was detained for further questioning.
At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the woman to allegedly stab her brother. Further information was not readily available.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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