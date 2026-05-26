What to know about Spurs’ official watch parties for Game 5 against Thunder

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party.

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday night will be a big night in the Alamo City.

While the San Antonio Spurs battle it out on the road in Oklahoma City, fans back home are gathering for Game 5 watch parties.

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Tipoff for Spurs-Thunder is set for 7:30 p.m. Here’s what to know before you go to the official watch parties.

The Espee

ATG Entertainment, VelocityTX and the City of San Antonio Downtown Office are hosting a free Game 5 watch party at The Espee, located at 1174 E. Commerce St. The outdoor event is rain or shine, and the first 50 guests will receive an exclusive Spurs playoff giveaway.

Fans are encouraged to bring chairs. Coolers and ice chests, however, are not permitted.

Click here for more information.

Frost Bank Center

The arena will host a watch party, though fans should note that free tickets — required for entry — are already sold out after reaching capacity.

If you were able to secure a ticket, parking is free and lots open at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment and exclusive giveaways.

The Rock at La Cantera

The outdoor event has a maximum capacity of 6,000 guests, and tickets are still available as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once capacity is reached, fans will be directed to alternative viewing options, according to a news release.

The outdoor event is rain or shine, and fans can bring portable chairs and blankets.

Free parking is also available on a first-come, first-served basis, with Park & Ride options from The Shops at La Cantera — with pickup and drop-off at Neiman Marcus — available for overflow.

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