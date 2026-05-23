Spurs gear floods San Antonio streets, but some merchandise may be illegal

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Spurs continue their playoff run, unofficial Spurs merchandise is popping up across street corners and parking lots — drawing crowds looking for cheaper alternatives to official team gear.

Vendors selling shirts, hats and other silver and black merchandise have become a common sight around the city, especially along busy corridors on the South Side.

Some shoppers said they support the vendors because the merchandise is more affordable than products sold through official retailers.

“I’m supporting the community here,” said Joshua Martinez, who was shopping for merchandise. “A lot of the merch is really expensive at the Spurs shop and whatnot. So supporting people like this who are hustling and making money for the family, it’s cool to support their businesses.”

Others said the merchandise represents local pride and culture.

“It’s beautiful and represents the South Side of San Antonio,” said Jack Daniel Hernandez while buying merchandise. “This is the best spot to come.”

But while the products may be cheaper, not all of them are legal to sell.

According to the NBA, team names, logos and other NBA team identifications are intellectual property owned by the league and its member teams. Merchandise using official logos, player likenesses or copyrighted branding without authorization may violate trademark and copyright laws.

Items that only use generic phrases or references without protected logos or player images are generally allowed.

Many vendors approached by KSAT declined to speak on camera about the merchandise they were selling.

The San Antonio Police Department said it is aware of the issue.

“We are aware of potential unlicensed Spurs merchandise being sold around the city,” SAPD said in a statement. “Our Financial Crimes Unit is taking appropriate steps into this matter.”

Sources told KSAT that enforcement efforts often increase if the Spurs advance into the NBA Finals.

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