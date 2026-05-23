Memorial Day weekend river and lake levels: What to know before you float

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer across the country, thousands are expected to head to the rivers and lakes. This year, conditions are generally favorable for tubing, though water levels remain a bit mixed depending on location.
TUBING CONDITIONS
Across the area, recent rain has helped boost flows slightly, but many rivers are still running near to below normal levels for late May.
- Comal River: Flow is sitting comfortably within the recreational range. Expect slower currents and a longer float in spots due to lower flow.
- Guadalupe River: Conditions are lower and fluctuating, with some areas running below ideal tubing levels depending on releases from Canyon Lake.
- Frio River (Concan area): Flows are considered fair for tubing but on the lower side, meaning shallow stretches are possible.
Overall, most rivers are still open and safe for recreation, but tubers should be prepared to paddle in slower sections and watch for shallow areas.
LAKES & RESERVOIRS
Conditions vary widely across South Texas, but many reservoirs remain below conservation levels due to ongoing drought conditions. Water storage across the region remains a mixed picture heading into the holiday weekend:
WEATHER NOTE
The weather isn’t taking a break over the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours, severe weather, and could cause quick changes in water levels, especially if you plan on heading to the coast.
It’s important to check the local lake levels and the KSAT Weather Authority forecast before you head out.
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page