San Antonio man gets 45 years in prison for shooting tattoo artist

SAN ANOTNIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to prison on Friday for a shooting that resulted in the death of a tattoo artist outside a South Side home five years ago.

Raymond Hernandez, 33, received 45 years behind bars for shooting tattoo artist Leonel Chavez on April 3, 2021. He was 46 years old.

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Hernandez was convicted of murder, a first-degree felony.

Chavez was at a friends house in the 800 block of West Baetz Boulevard near Commercial Avenue before Hernandez approached and shot him just before 10 p.m., a district attorney’s press release said.

A neighbor who heard the gunshot called San Antonio police as Hernandez fled the scene on foot, KSAT reported in 2021.

>> SAPD: Man, 28, charged with murder after fatal South Side shooting

He was shortly taken into custody and SAPD said Hernandez still had a gun at the time of his arrest.

Hernandez visited the home “to get a tattoo,” according to the district attorney’s office.

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