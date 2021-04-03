SAPD: Man, 28, charged with murder after fatally shooting man in South Side home

A man in his 20s was found shot and killed in his South Side home overnight and the shooter responsible is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot and killed in his South Side home overnight and the shooter responsible is now in custody and charged with murder, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:52 p.m., Friday, at a residence in the 800 block of W. Baetz Boulevard.

Police said they received a call from a neighbor, claiming someone had been shot next door.

When officers arrived, they found a man, in his 30s or 40s, had been fatally shot in his home.

The neighbor was able to give police a description of the shooter, who was seen leaving the home after the incident, according to officials.

Authorities found the suspect, 28-year-old Raymond Hernandez, several blocks away and took him into custody. Hernandez still had a gun at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Officials said an argument broke out between the Hernandez and the victim inside of the home, which led to him pulling a gun and fatally shooting the victim.

Ad

Hernandez has been charged with murder, according to police. The investigation is still ongoing.

More on KSAT:

4 injured in shooting at apartment complex on Southeast Side, police say

Teenage girl shot in hand at NE Side apartment complex, police say