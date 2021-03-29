4 injured in shooting at apartment complex on Southeast Side, police say

Four people were injured in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Dollarhide Avenue.

Police said a group of individuals were involved in a disturbance that then led to the shooting.

The shooting spread throughout the entire apartment complex, after at least three individuals with firearms continued firing at each other at different locations, according to officials.

Authorities found three different types of shell casings at the scene.

Four people were hit by the gunfire, according to police. A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

A third individual was shot in the arm and was taken to Mission Trail Baptist Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The fourth individual was hit by a fragment and received treatment from EMS at the scene.

Those that were injured in the shooting could be bystanders or victims in the incident, but police said that is unknown at this time.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

