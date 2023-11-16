68º
Our newsroom is dedicated to listening to members of our community and letting them set the agenda for our coverage. That’s exactly what KSAT plans to do on every one of our “Know My Neighborhood” episodes.

H-E-B confirms Las Palmas location will see renovation projects in the future as neighbors question store’s quality

Customers at the Las Palmas H-E-B reported food past its best-by date, empty shelves and old infrastructure. While H-E-B did not comment on food past its best-by date on store shelves, it did confirm that the Las Palmas location is among future planned projects for renovation and enhancement. However, community leaders say this shows a larger issue of food insecurity in Westwood Square.