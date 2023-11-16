‘We just want to feel heard’: Neighbors in Westwood Square say they want more police presence
Neighbors in Westwood Square say they often feel forgotten, even when it comes to crime and safety. Despite a recent event that brought in law enforcement, community members said their presence is infrequent. One of their main questions: How are they policing the community?
Westwood Square community tries to tackle quality concerns at Las Palmas H-E-B
Customers at the Las Palmas H-E-B reported food past its "best-by" date, empty shelves and old infrastructure. While H-E-B did not comment on food past its "best-by" date on store shelves, it did confirm that the Las Palmas location is among future planned projects for renovation and enhancement.
H-E-B confirms Las Palmas location will see renovation projects in the future as neighbors question store’s quality
Customers at the Las Palmas H-E-B reported food past its best-by date, empty shelves and old infrastructure. While H-E-B did not comment on food past its best-by date on store shelves, it did confirm that the Las Palmas location is among future planned projects for renovation and enhancement. However, community leaders say this shows a larger issue of food insecurity in Westwood Square.
Struggle, determination mark history of Westwood Square
Tucked between Highway 90 and Castroville Road, the West Side neighborhood of Westwood Square has a history of struggle and determination. After decades of fighting for basic necessities and improvements, longtime residents told KSAT about the lessons they’ve learned from the generation before them, and their hope to instill those values into the next.
Kennedy High School plays integral role in boosting Westwood Square community
Pride and tradition reign at Edgewood Memorial Stadium, home to the John F. Kennedy Rockets. As Kennedy cultivates a culture of encouragement and grit, student-athletes set the example for future generations. With that, the community believes bringing success back into the West Side helps push the area forward.
After pedestrian bridge damaged, West Side residents call for a permanent crosswalk instead of repair
After a dump truck crashed into the pedestrian bridge on Castroville Road earlier this year, the Westwood Square Neighborhood Association is working with the city to construct a permanent crosswalk instead of repairing the old bridge.