Scenic Loop Helotes Creek Alliance: Preserving green space while balancing growth

The Scenic Loop/Helotes Creek area is the focus of this month’s ‘Know My Neighborhood’

BEXAR COUNTY – It’s evident from the trees to the change in elevation — this is where a portion of the Hill Country begins, and that requires a balancing act.

In many neighborhoods, green space is a luxury. In the hills near Helotes, it’s expected.

The Scenic Loop Helotes Creek Alliance was formed to keep and preserve what they have. The lush green tree canopy and running creeks make this vital grounds for the Edwards Aquifer, but in an area that’s one of the most popular in Bexar County, there is evidence of both progress and preservation.

The idea of safeguarding the source of San Antonio’s drinking water is something neighbors openly talk about, along with the traffic problems along Scenic Loop Road and the apartment plans that threaten the delicate ecosystem of the Hill Country.

These are also properties that go back generations, where land and tales of history are handed down.

This latest “Know My Neighborhood” features the largest neighborhood by square mile in the San Antonio area. The Scenic Loop/Helotes Creek neighborhood is “Concerned Over Conservation.”

