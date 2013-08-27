Download the Big Game Coverage App from KSAT!

KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage brings you the best and most comprehensive reporting on local high school football and sports in San Antonio and the South-Central Texas and Hill Country region.

Downloading the BGC app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store is the best way to get all Big Game Coverage from KSAT 12 sports — including streaming full games, watching highlights, reading insider analysis and more.

Here’s what you can expect:

Stream 100+ games: and people who have the BGC app can livestream the biggest games this season. KSAT Insiders and people who have the BGC app can livestream the biggest games this season.

Scores & Schedules : Live updates of scores and schedules ahead of each week’s games. Live updates of scores and schedules ahead of each week’s games.

Best of BGC : The biggest highlights of the week — the best pass, run, hit, touchdown and more. The biggest highlights of the week — the best pass, run, hit, touchdown and more.

12s Top 12 : Greg Simmons and KSAT 12 Sports weekly ranking of the best teams in the area. Greg Simmons and KSAT 12 Sports weekly ranking of the best teams in the area.

Game of the Week : The KSAT 12 Sports team gears up for the marquee games. The KSAT 12 Sports team gears up for the marquee games.

BGC Elite : Meet some of the best players from around the region and track their next steps. Meet some of the best players from around the region and track their next steps.

Game Time Forecast : The KSAT 12 Weather Authority team will let you know if you’ll need an umbrella, a sweater or shorts for the trip to the stadium. The KSAT 12 Weather Authority team will let you know if you’ll need an umbrella, a sweater or shorts for the trip to the stadium.

Latest Sports News: Get the latest headlines from the local sports world. Get the latest headlines from the local sports world.

Don’t miss out on exciting high school football by downloading our app... Best of all, it’s all free!

If you have an iOS device, click here.

Ad

If you have an Android device, click here.