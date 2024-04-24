77º
From the heart of San Antonio: ‘Urbanistas’ share what it’s like to live downtown

Downtown is the focus of the seventh episode of ‘Know My Neighborhood’

Know My Neighborhood: Downtown, Life as a Local. (Henry Keller, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo, River Walk, San Fernando Cathedral. They are all iconic places that serve as icons of San Antonio and touchstones in the middle of a bustling city. But what is it like to live in the shadow of these tourist hot spots?

We talk to those who live and work in the downtown neighborhood; they call themselves “Urbanistas.”

In this edition of “Know My Neighborhood,” KSAT explores life as a local, from those who call downtown home.

It is one thing to live with the sounds of Fiesta and the honking of Spurs fans right outside your front door, but what about the cones and detours that line the neighborhood or the people who sleep under downtown bridges and in the nooks and crannies of abandoned buildings?

Neighbors tell us what they love about being at the heart of San Antonio as well as the challenges.

So, climb aboard and buckle up for a tour of downtown like you have probably never seen. Trolleys, tourists, and sometimes frustration — it’s life in the heart of San Antonio, Life as a Local.

