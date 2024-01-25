Legacy businesses in Harlandale-McCollum area woven into fabric of community

SAN ANTONIO – Throughout the Harlandale-McCollum area, you will find businesses that have stood the test of time.

In the decades they’ve been open, they’ve molded themselves into the community.

These businesses are often called legacy businesses.

Across this South Side community, you find tire shops, restaurants and specialty stores that have been around for many years.

One of those businesses is B&B Smokehouse.

In 1958, Hal’s Drive-In and Bar-B-Que opened at 2619 Pleasanton Road, right between Harlandale and McCollum High Schools.

Hal Finley, a WWII veteran, came to the area after retiring from the Air Force.

He decided to make this part of San Antonio home for his family and opened a restaurant.

“I literally grew up in a playpen right behind the window,” Hal’s son Bruce Finley remembers.

Finley said his father eventually grew tired of running the business and closed but the family still owned the property.

Fast forward to the 1980s when Finley said he and his brother decided they wanted to take their turn at running a restaurant.

“We started on a shoestring,” Finley said. “We didn’t know anything about business at all. It was really kind of a mess. But we got it going, and we created a good business.”

So good, that this year B&B Smokehouse is celebrating 40 years of being open.

While the building has grown and changed throughout the years, the food has been a constant favorite for many.

B&B Smokehouse was recently reconstructed to allow for more space. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

B&B offers classic barbecue options like brisket, sausage, chicken along with all the traditional sides.

For Finley, the true recipe to success has been his employees and customers.

“I consider our customers family,” Finley said. “I considered going to another location, and I thought, ‘Why do that?’ My customer base is right here and they’ve been great to us.”

While the pandemic and economy have given B&B some struggles, Finley said customers keep showing up.

It’s why Finley loves this part of the South Side and feels it is a place that many should visit for a true taste of San Antonio.

“It’s more laid back, I call it old San Antonio,” Finley said. “It’s the real San Antonio. It’s been very comfortable for us. We’ve done great business here. We love it.”

Bud Jones is another longstanding restaurant in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)