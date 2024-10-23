Skip to main content
Brad Simpson faces tampering with evidence, prohibited weapon-related charges, records show

Brad Simpson is being questioned in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was last seen on Oct. 6

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The husband of missing Olmos Park woman Suzanne Clark Simpson faces two additional charges, according to jail records.

Records show Brad Simpson, 53, was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, as well as a prohibited weapon-related charge on Tuesday.

Brad Simpson is also facing a federal felony charge for illegally owning a firearm, according to court records obtained by KSAT on Oct. 15.

Investigators discovered a short-barreled rifle that was not registered to Brad Simpson in his home, the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by KSAT, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park on Oct. 9 after executing a search warrant related to Suzanne Clark Simpson’s disappearance.

Brad Simpson is being held in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million after being arrested in Kendall County on multiple charges, including family violence and unlawful restraint.

Brad Simpson is being questioned in the disappearance of his wife, who was last seen on Oct. 6.

Brad Simpson was initially scheduled for a bond hearing on Oct. 15 at the Bexar County Jail auxiliary court, but it was canceled due to a federal detainer placed on him, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

