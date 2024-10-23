Brad Simpson faces tampering with evidence, prohibited weapon-related charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The husband of missing Olmos Park woman Suzanne Clark Simpson faces two additional charges, according to jail records.

Records show Brad Simpson, 53, was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, as well as a prohibited weapon-related charge on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Brad Simpson is also facing a federal felony charge for illegally owning a firearm, according to court records obtained by KSAT on Oct. 15.

Investigators discovered a short-barreled rifle that was not registered to Brad Simpson in his home, the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by KSAT, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park on Oct. 9 after executing a search warrant related to Suzanne Clark Simpson’s disappearance.

Brad Simpson is being held in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million after being arrested in Kendall County on multiple charges, including family violence and unlawful restraint.

Brad Simpson is being questioned in the disappearance of his wife, who was last seen on Oct. 6.

Brad Simpson was initially scheduled for a bond hearing on Oct. 15 at the Bexar County Jail auxiliary court, but it was canceled due to a federal detainer placed on him, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.