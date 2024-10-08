Skip to main content
Olmos Park PD searching for woman last seen on Sunday

Suzanne Clark Simpson was last seen wearing a black dress, black heels

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

The Olmos Park Police Department is searching for Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was reported missing. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

OLMOS PARK, Texas – The Olmos Park Police Department needs your help finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Suzanne Clark Simpson was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of East Olmos, near Shook Avenue.

Police said earlier that night, Simpson was seen at The Argyle in Alamo Heights between 6-9 p.m.

At this time, there is no known vehicle she may have been driving.

Simpson was last seen wearing a long black dress with black heels.

If you have any information on Simpson’s whereabouts, contact Olmos police at one of the three following numbers:

  • 210-209-2701-Detective Hector Ruiz
  • 210-219-2702-Detective Melissa Campbell
  • 210-822-2000-Alamo Heights Dispatch

