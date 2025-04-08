Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio man sentenced to 21 years in connection with meth smuggling operation, DOJ says

Juan Antonio Lucha, 27, was arrested in 2020 at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Drugs, Crime, San Antonio, Eagle Pass
Jail Bars Gavel Prison Courts Crime Justice (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

DEL RIO, Texas – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 21 years in a federal court in Del Rio in connection with a methamphetamine smuggling operation.

Juan Antonio Lucha, 27, was arrested in June 2020 at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry for trafficking five kilograms of meth and 1,627 grams of fentanyl, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

Lucha was charged in a four-count indictment with co-defendants Juan Sustaita Rodriguez and Natalie Andrea Vasquez, the release said.

Lucha pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of conspiracy to import meth, authorities said.

Aside from Lucha’s 21-year sentence, Vasquez was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in January 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 24, 2025.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS