San Antonio man sentenced to 21 years in connection with meth smuggling operation, DOJ says

DEL RIO, Texas – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 21 years in a federal court in Del Rio in connection with a methamphetamine smuggling operation.

Juan Antonio Lucha, 27, was arrested in June 2020 at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry for trafficking five kilograms of meth and 1,627 grams of fentanyl, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

Lucha was charged in a four-count indictment with co-defendants Juan Sustaita Rodriguez and Natalie Andrea Vasquez, the release said.

Lucha pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of conspiracy to import meth, authorities said.

Aside from Lucha’s 21-year sentence, Vasquez was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in January 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 24, 2025.

Read Also: