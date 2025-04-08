Over $3.2 million in meth seized in Kingsville, CBP says

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Border Patrol agents seized more than $3.2 million in methamphetamine at a Kingsville checkpoint on Friday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A news release states a Border Patrol canine alerted agents to a Ford Escape during an inspection at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint on US Highway 77.

Border Patrol agents found 90 bundles of meth weighing close to 102 pounds inside the vehicle.

The seizure was estimated to be worth $3.26 million, the release states.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

