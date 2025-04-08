Skip to main content
Clear icon
66º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Over $3.2 million in meth seized in Kingsville, CBP says

Border patrol agents found 90 bundles of meth weighing close to 102 pounds

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Drugs, Crime, Kingsville
No description found

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Border Patrol agents seized more than $3.2 million in methamphetamine at a Kingsville checkpoint on Friday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A news release states a Border Patrol canine alerted agents to a Ford Escape during an inspection at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint on US Highway 77.

Recommended Videos

Border Patrol agents found 90 bundles of meth weighing close to 102 pounds inside the vehicle.

The seizure was estimated to be worth $3.26 million, the release states.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS