Meth worth over $2.4 million in shipment of limes seized at Texas-Mexico border

(Copyright 2025 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection - All rights reserved.)

PHARR, Texas – Border patrol officers seized over $2.4 million of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of limes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The drug seizure was made on March 7 at the Pharr International Bridge, the release said.

Recommended Videos

A tractor-trailer attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico was selected for an inspection, which included a K-9 screening.

The release said officers found 960 packages of meth that weighed over 268 pounds during the inspection.

Homeland Security Investigations launched a criminal investigation into the discovery.