Meth worth over $2.4 million in shipment of limes seized at Texas-Mexico border Officers found 960 packages of the alleged drug weighing over 268 pounds Homeland Security Investigations launched a criminal investigation on the discovery. (Copyright 2025 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection - All rights reserved.) PHARR, Texas – Border patrol officers seized over $2.4 million of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of limes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
The drug seizure was made on March 7 at the Pharr International Bridge, the release said.
A tractor-trailer attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico was selected for an inspection, which included a K-9 screening.
The release said officers found 960 packages of meth that weighed over 268 pounds during the inspection.
Homeland Security Investigations launched a criminal investigation into the discovery.
