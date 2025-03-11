$25 million in meth found hidden in bottles resembling Topo Chico, blueberries on Texas-Mexico border

Meth was found in mineral water in Roma, Texas, according to the CBP.

TEXAS – More than $25 million in methamphetamine was recently found hidden in food products along the Texas-Mexico border.

On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Roma, Texas seized more than $20 million in meth hidden in bottled mineral water resembling Topo Chico.

A tractor-trailer was caught with 1,632 bottles of the beverage carrying 2,268 pounds of liquid meth, according to a news release.

The discovery was made a day after nearly $5 million in meth was found hidden in blueberry pallets in Pharr, Texas.

The seizure occurred after the Pharr Police Department contacted the McAllen DEA office over suspected narcotics in a warehouse, KRGV reported.

About 1,500 pounds of meth was found in the warehouse hidden with blueberries.

KRGV reported that the seizure was the third largest of the year in the area.

