$25 million in meth found hidden in bottles resembling Topo Chico, blueberries on Texas-Mexico border

Roma and Pharr, Texas officers seized close to 4,000 pounds of meth last week

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: CBP, Roma, Pharr, Methamphetamine, Drugs, Crime
Meth was found in mineral water in Roma, Texas, according to the CBP. (CBP)

TEXAS – More than $25 million in methamphetamine was recently found hidden in food products along the Texas-Mexico border.

On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Roma, Texas seized more than $20 million in meth hidden in bottled mineral water resembling Topo Chico.

A tractor-trailer was caught with 1,632 bottles of the beverage carrying 2,268 pounds of liquid meth, according to a news release.

The discovery was made a day after nearly $5 million in meth was found hidden in blueberry pallets in Pharr, Texas.

The seizure occurred after the Pharr Police Department contacted the McAllen DEA office over suspected narcotics in a warehouse, KRGV reported.

About 1,500 pounds of meth was found in the warehouse hidden with blueberries.

KRGV reported that the seizure was the third largest of the year in the area.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

