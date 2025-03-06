WATCH LIVE: Bexar County sheriff’s deputies discover kilos of heroin, meth in East Side drug bust

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies discovered multiple drugs on Thursday at an East Side home.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Gorman Street, which is located approximately one mile east of the Frost Bank Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found multiple kilos of heroin and meth.

