Local News

WATCH LIVE: Bexar County sheriff’s deputies discover kilos of heroin, meth in East Side drug bust

Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update on the bust at 1 p.m. Thursday, which will be livestreamed in this article

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies discovered multiple drugs on Thursday at an East Side home.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Gorman Street, which is located approximately one mile east of the Frost Bank Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found multiple kilos of heroin and meth.

KSAT will livestream a BCSO news conference with Sheriff Javier Salazar at approximately 1 p.m. The news conference can be seen on KSAT.com, the free KSAT Plus streaming app and in this article.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

