Man arrested on child sex trafficking charge, SAPD says

Matthew Hayes, 44, charged with trafficking of a child-prostitution

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested by San Antonio police on accusations of child sex trafficking.

Matthew Hayes, 44, is charged with trafficking of a child-prostitution, a first-degree felony, SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said in a news conference Wednesday.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2020 charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution, Moscoso said.

On Feb. 5, a detective received a tip from the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the victim in the case, an underage girl from Fort Worth.

Detectives tracked her down through an escort website and met up with her to rescue her, Moscoso said.

She provided investigators with enough information to lead to Hayes' arrest and charges, Moscoso said.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. SAPD urges anyone who recognizes Hayes or has information on him to call SAPD.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

