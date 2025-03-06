Man arrested on child sex trafficking charge, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested by San Antonio police on accusations of child sex trafficking.

Matthew Hayes, 44, is charged with trafficking of a child-prostitution, a first-degree felony, SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said in a news conference Wednesday.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2020 charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution, Moscoso said.

On Feb. 5, a detective received a tip from the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the victim in the case, an underage girl from Fort Worth.

Detectives tracked her down through an escort website and met up with her to rescue her, Moscoso said.

She provided investigators with enough information to lead to Hayes' arrest and charges, Moscoso said.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. SAPD urges anyone who recognizes Hayes or has information on him to call SAPD.

Read Also: