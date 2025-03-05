Teacher sentenced to 10 years probation for sending nude photos to Kennedy High School student

SAN ANTONIO – A former Edgewood ISD teacher was sentenced to 10 years of probation for criminal charges that claim he sent nude photos to a John F. Kennedy High School student, according to court records.

Miguel Angel Nava, Jr, 29, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2024, on charges related to having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student and distributing harmful material to a minor.

The charges stem from a report made by a different student at the school.

According to Nava’s arrest warrant affidavit, that student told a teacher, who then reported it to Edgewood Independent School District police.

During their investigation, police said the girl at the center of the allegations told them Nava had sent her several photos of himself through Instagram, showing his nude body and body parts.

The investigation found she later showed those photos to investigators.

Nava admitted to sending the photos and kissing the 17-year-old student but denied having sex with her, the affidavit stated.

The girl also denied having a sexual relationship with Nava, the document said.

Records show Nava was ordered to pay the court $390 for a child abuse prevention fine and state and local court costs.

