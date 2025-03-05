Skip to main content
Teacher sentenced to 10 years probation for sending nude photos to Kennedy High School student

Miguel Angel Nava, Jr., is ordered to pay nearly $400 in fees, records show

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Miguel Angel Nava, Jr. (Bexar County Jail, Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A former Edgewood ISD teacher was sentenced to 10 years of probation for criminal charges that claim he sent nude photos to a John F. Kennedy High School student, according to court records.

Miguel Angel Nava, Jr, 29, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2024, on charges related to having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student and distributing harmful material to a minor.

The charges stem from a report made by a different student at the school.

According to Nava’s arrest warrant affidavit, that student told a teacher, who then reported it to Edgewood Independent School District police.

During their investigation, police said the girl at the center of the allegations told them Nava had sent her several photos of himself through Instagram, showing his nude body and body parts.

The investigation found she later showed those photos to investigators.

Nava admitted to sending the photos and kissing the 17-year-old student but denied having sex with her, the affidavit stated.

The girl also denied having a sexual relationship with Nava, the document said.

Records show Nava was ordered to pay the court $390 for a child abuse prevention fine and state and local court costs.

Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

Katrina Webber headshot

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

