Teacher accused of sending nude photos to Kennedy High School student

Miguel Angel Nava, Jr., released from jail after posting bond

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A local teacher is facing criminal charges amid claims that he sent nude photos of himself to a teenage girl, a student at John F. Kennedy High School.

Miguel Angel Nava, Jr., 29, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges related to having an improper relationship with a student and distributing harmful material to a minor.

The charges stem from a report made by a different student at the school.

An arrest warrant affidavit says that student told a teacher who then reported it to Edgewood Independent School District police.

During their investigation, police say the 17-year-old girl at the center of the allegations told them Nava had sent her several photos of himself through Instagram, showing his nude body and body parts.

It says she later showed those photos to investigators.

Police also questioned Nava who admitted to sending the photos and kissing the girl, but denied having sex with her, the affidavit said.

The girl also denied having a sexual relationship with Nava, the document said.

Records show Nava was booked into the Bexar County jail but later released after posting bond.

The affidavit does not mention whether police suspect Nava may have had similar interactions with any other students.

