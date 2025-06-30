Prepare for a few downpours today, plus an updated 4th forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SPOTTY RAIN: More chances for afternoon downpours this week

DUST: It’s arrived, stays with us through Wednesday

4TH FORECAST: Currently looks dry & hot

FORECAST

Just when we thought we’d be saying goodbye to rain chances, the tropics heated up and the heat high decided to hold off a while longer. We’ll take it! Here’s what you can expect this week:

SPOTTY RAINFALL

Rain chances today sit at 30% and that’ll be mainly during the afternoon, as a push of tropical moisture (partially connected to what’s left of Barry) surges into South Texas. It won’t be for everyone, but a quick 0.50″ or more is not off the table. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-90s. This type pattern is expected Monday through Thursday.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DUSTY SKIES

As promised, the Saharan dust is arriving to the area. It’s not terribly thick and keep in mind that most of the dust is suspended high in the atmosphere above us. Meaning, we’re really not breathing in a ton of dust down here. Still, it could affect a small part of the population. Expect the dust to exit the area by Wednesday.

Saharan dust forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Those daily rain chances should be winding down by Friday, as drier air arrives. This means the 4th is currently looking rain-free. The good news is temperatures won’t be as hot as initially thought. We’ll see highs in the mid-90s and partly cloudy skies.

4th of July Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

