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Local News

Authorities ID woman found burned to death near Leon Creek Greenway

Victim identified as Tatianna Flores, 27

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tony Castro, Planning Editor

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

A woman’s body was found on fire on Friday, April 10, 2026, near Leon Creek Greenway, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found burned to death earlier this month near Leon Creek Greenway.

On Saturday, the medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Tatianna Flores, 27.

A San Antonio Police Department spokesperson previously told KSAT that her death has been ruled a suicide. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has yet to confirm SAPD’s findings.

First responders were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. on April 10 at the Prue Road Trailhead located at the intersection of Prue Road and Prue Bend.

Police said people on the trail had noticed a fire in the woods nearby, and at least one of them went to check it out.

One of the people then saw a body and called 911. SAPD officers and San Antonio Fire Department crews later confirmed it was a woman’s body, police said at the time.

There was some evidence of an accelerant on Flores’ body, which suggests that she was set on fire, SAPD said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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