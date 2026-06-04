San Antonio ISD police officer loses job after May arrest on deadly conduct charge

SAN ANTONIO – A man who worked as a police officer for San Antonio Independent School District has lost his job and could lose his freedom as the result of an arrest last month.

Matthew Sanchez, 23, was arrested May 14 on a charge of deadly conduct.

It stems from an incident that happened in November 2025 while he was off duty.

An arrest affidavit says Sanchez was out partying with a group of friends, including at least one fellow school police officer, when he began taking part in dangerous behavior.

The affidavit says Sanchez had been ordered to leave a dance club after he became intoxicated and threw up. The group then relocated to a parking lot near Northwest Military Highway and Wurzbach Parkway.

The affidavit says while Sanchez was sitting in the passenger’s seat of his own car, he pulled a gun from his glove compartment and began waving it out the window, pointing it at a friend at one point.

That same person told San Antonio police, who investigated the incident, that Sanchez also offered him cocaine, but he took it from him and dumped it in the grass.

Although this reportedly happened last year, it did not come to light until May when the San Antonio Police Department was investigating another case involving Sanchez.

At that time, the friend also told police that Sanchez had been acting “erratically” since that night in November, including while he was working around children.

San Antonio ISD police vehicle (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT 12 News emailed SAISD a list of questions regarding Sanchez and his employment with the district.

In an email, Laura Short, an SAISD spokesperson, wrote that the district is aware of the off-duty incident that led to Sanchez’s arrest and that he “is no longer with the district.”

She declined to answer follow-up questions regarding where he worked specifically, whether he was fired or resigned, and exactly when he left the job.

When asked about the other off-duty school police officer who was with Sanchez at the time, Short said the investigation is ongoing.

Records show Sanchez had been in jail since his arrest last month but was released June 1 after posting bond.

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