Suspect in Northeast Side stabbing death was longtime friend of victim, relative says

SAN ANTONIO – A man named as a suspect in a stabbing death on the Northeast Side on Monday had been a longtime friend of the victim, according to a family member.

The relative, who spoke to KSAT 12 News off camera, said Patrick Jaysen Hernandez, 22, had been friends with the 19-year-old man he’s accused of killing since they were children.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez allegedly stabbed the victim during a fight Monday afternoon at a home on Tampke Place, not far from Nacogdoches Road.

The affidavit said the two men were hanging out with other people, drinking, when the fight broke out.

It said Hernandez told police at some point during the fight the victim began swinging a skateboard and hit a woman in the face.

Hernandez then stabbed the man and left the area in a car, the affidavit said.

A person described as a witness drove the victim to an urgent care hospital on Nacogdoches Road where it was determined he was dead.

The affidavit said Hernandez, meanwhile, created a series of temporary posts on social media, talking about the stabbing and saying he did it in self-defense.

Officers found Hernandez later at a different hospital where the woman injured by the skateboard was being treated.

He was arrested on a charge of murder.

A series of mug shots shows the progression of Hernandez's facial tattoos. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A series of mug shots from the Bexar County jail shows Hernandez has been arrested multiple times, dating back at least to 2021.

Although KSAT 12 News spoke to family members of the victim, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had not positively identified him as of Monday afternoon. Therefore, his name is not being included in the story at this time.

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