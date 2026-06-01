SAPD officer shot armed suspect in self-defense, affidavit says

San Antonio police officers responded to a pursuit that resulted in a police shooting on Friday, May 29, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest warrant identified a San Antonio police officer who the department said shot a suspect in self-defense Friday during a West Side pursuit.

Documents show SAPD Officer Matthew Kory, 24, fired his department-issued weapon at Hector Carreno, 31, after Carreno allegedly pointed his weapon in Kory’s direction.

Carreno’s arrest warrant did not mention whether or not he fired his weapon.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Friday that any officers directly involved in the shooting would be placed on administrative duty in accordance with department protocol.

KSAT asked SAPD if Kory — or any other responding officers — have been placed on administrative duty following Friday’s shooting. As of Monday evening, the department has yet to respond to those questions.

The pursuit

According to McManus, an anonymous 911 caller told dispatchers that an individual with “multiple felony warrants,” later identified as Carreno, was seen in the area near Southwest 19th Street and Chihuahua Street.

According to Carreno’s arrest affidavit, officers on scene located his warrant information and hatched a plan to take him into custody.

Officers presumed that Carreno was hiding at a home on Chihuahua Street that they were “familiar with,” McManus said.

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door and asked someone inside the home if Carreno was inside. The person told officers that he was not there, according to SAPD.

Kory, the affidavit states, spotted Carreno in the home’s backyard and pursued him on foot. The officer asked Carreno to stop multiple times as he jumped several fences to avoid arrest, SAPD said.

Kory eventually caught up with and grabbed Carreno in an attempt to arrest him. After a struggle between the two, police said Carreno drew his weapon and pointed it at Kory.

Kory, after breaking “contact” with Carreno, drew his SAPD weapon and fired at the suspect in self-defense, the affidavit states.

During a Friday afternoon news conference, McManus said at least three shots were fired during the pursuit. Two rounds struck Carreno, who was later transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, McManus also did not confirm if the officers shot at Carreno or if he shot at officers, but a weapon was recovered where Carreno was injured. At this time, the suspect’s condition is unclear.

Carreno’s charges

According to court records, Carreno is facing three new charges:

aggravated assault against a public servant (first-degree felony)

unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony)

evading arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

His combined bond on the new charges was set at $140,000. Jail records show Carreno remains in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Friday’s incident was the second SAPD shooting of the year.

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