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NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, how to watch Spurs vs. Knicks on KSAT 12

NBA Finals start on Wednesday, June 3

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, and guard Devin Vassell react after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since 2014, the San Antonio Spurs are going to the NBA Finals, and KSAT is the official broadcast home for all the action.

The Silver and Black will host the New York Knicks for Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center before heading to Madison Square Garden in New York City for Games 3 and 4.

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If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York.

Below is the full NBA Finals TV schedule:

GameDateTimeBroadcast
1Wed., June 37:30 p.m.KSAT 12
2Friday, June 57:30 p.m.KSAT 12
3Monday, June 87:30 p.m.KSAT 12
4Wed., June 107:30 p.m.KSAT 12
5*Sat., June 137:30 p.m.KSAT 12
6*Tues., June 167:30 p.m.KSAT 12
7*Friday, June 197:30 p.m.KSAT 12

*if necessary

More Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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