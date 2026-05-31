NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, how to watch Spurs vs. Knicks on KSAT 12

FILE - San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, and guard Devin Vassell react after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since 2014, the San Antonio Spurs are going to the NBA Finals, and KSAT is the official broadcast home for all the action.

The Silver and Black will host the New York Knicks for Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center before heading to Madison Square Garden in New York City for Games 3 and 4.

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If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York.

Below is the full NBA Finals TV schedule:

Game Date Time Broadcast 1 Wed., June 3 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 2 Friday, June 5 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 3 Monday, June 8 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 4 Wed., June 10 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 5* Sat., June 13 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 6* Tues., June 16 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 7* Friday, June 19 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12

*if necessary

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: