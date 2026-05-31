NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, how to watch Spurs vs. Knicks on KSAT 12 NBA Finals start on Wednesday, June 3 FILE - San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, and guard Devin Vassell react after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since 2014, the San Antonio Spurs are going to the NBA Finals, and KSAT is the official broadcast home for all the action.
The Silver and Black will host the New York Knicks for Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center before heading to Madison Square Garden in New York City for Games 3 and 4.
If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York.
Below is the full NBA Finals TV schedule:
Game Date Time Broadcast 1 Wed., June 3 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 2 Friday, June 5 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 3 Monday, June 8 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 4 Wed., June 10 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 5* Sat., June 13 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 6* Tues., June 16 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 7* Friday, June 19 7:30 p.m. KSAT 12 *if necessary More Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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